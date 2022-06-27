Police looking for man caught masturbating at Grantham park
He appeared to be masturbating in public
We are appealing for information after an incident on Thursday, June 23 in which a man was reportedly committing a lewd act in public.
The man was not exposed but appeared to be masturbating under his clothing.
This occurred at around 4.20pm in the small park area by the river in between Stonebridge Road and St Catherine’s Road in Grantham.
This suspect is described as very tanned, around 6ft5, stocky build, late 20’s with short dark hair. He was wearing a light grey vest and shorts.
If you think you know this man, if you witnessed the incident, or you have any information to help our investigation, please call 101 with incident reference 338 of June 23.