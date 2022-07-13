A new chapter for Mamma’s Italian in Lincoln

The owners of Mamma’s Italian Bistro in Lincoln will be launching a new concept bar in their neighbouring business next month, as they prepare to close their restaurant due to the rising cost of living.

Sharon and Roger Day first opened the restaurant inspired by their love of Italy at the Carlton Centre in April 2019.

After a lot of planning and discussion with Front of House Manager Vikki Whatley, and her partner Simon, they decided that they will close the restaurant on July 24. However, the owners said “this isn’t the end, this is just #MammasNewSlice.”

Most of the staff team will be retained to work on the new concept business – Mamma’s Bar. It will be located next door to the restaurant which currently houses their Mamma’s Bar & More business, which serves waffles, crepes and locally sourced ice cream, and this will continue.

Mamma’s Bar & More will remain open as usual until the new concept opens in the same premises in August.

Speaking with The Lincolnite, they described the new concept Mamma’s Bar as “a little taste of what Mamma’s can offer in a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere”.

Mamma’s Bar will be an authentic Italian bistro style bar, including their much-loved pizza nights, a revised takeaway menu, and special events including quiz nights.

It will serve pizzas, paninis and more, as well as an extended drinks menu with more cocktails, a larger wine selection, ice teas and coffees.

Co-owner Sharon Day and Front of House Manager Vikki Whatley explained their decision, saying: “The reason (for closing the restaurant) is quite simple – with the cost of living going up for ourselves and our customers, it is getting to the point where it isn’t viable anymore, including the increase in cost for food, power, wages etc.

“We understand it is the same for everyone else and we’ve been working really hard to keep it open for the last month. It was a decision we had to come to, but we don’t want to sit and wallow, we are optimistic moving forward.

“We’ve enjoyed every minute of it. We’ve had ups and downs – a year after opening we had the coronavirus pandemic – but we’ve made great friends through staff and customers.

“We’d like to thank everybody for the last three years and we look forward to welcoming our regulars, and new customers, to Mamma’s Bar. We’d also like to thank our staff who are very committed and a great asset to our business.”

The business is already very community focused and hosts meetings for councillors and police surgeries and this is something that will continue in the future as they look to add more events.

Normal opening hours will continue but moving forward Mamma’s Bar is expected to be open 9am-10pm Tuesday to Sunday.