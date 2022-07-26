Another Lincoln shop break-in, cigarettes were stolen

Families are invited to step back in time and join us at our Merrye Olde Market which returns to Gainsborough next month.

Vintage fairground rides including a carousel, and a vintage organ, costumed characters and nostalgic entertainment from Punch and Judy will feature throughout the day, so make sure you save the date.

West Lindsey District Council is delighted to host the free event in the Market Place, which is currently a regeneration hub for development. Work to create a Thriving Gainsborough 2024 was kickstarted thanks to our Townscape Heritage Initiative and our Levelling Up Fund.

Visitors will be able to see work is progressing on a number of buildings in the town centre as we work to restore the shop fronts and create more living space above the shops. They will be able to ask about the plans for the town centre whilst enjoying a fun-packed day out.

Cllr Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at the Council is delighted to see the return of the Merrye Olde Market.

He said: “The Townscape Heritage Initiative project is looking to both restore historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre – specifically on the Market Place and on Lord Street. It also aims to provide activities to develop the local community’s understanding and appreciation of local history. I would encourage as many people to come out as possible and enjoy this day of fun nostalgic entertainment!

“Our Saturday market will take place along with the Farmers and Craft Market so it is a great way for people to think local when shopping. It is another opportunity to take part in a summer celebration in West Lindsey and also offers a further opportunity for locals to reconnect with their childhood.”

Townscape Heritage Activity Co-ordinator, Theresa Workman, has been planning the day, building on last year’s event. She has arranged for costumed characters from our local heritage attractions and free activities on the side stands to take place. There will also be lots of information about visiting your local sites or volunteering opportunities.

Theresa added: “We are delighted to be able to build on the success of the Merrye Olde Market from last year, and make it a day to remember for our local residents. It would be fantastic to see as many people as possible turn out to this event, all you need to do is turn-up and enjoy a day of free and inexpensive entertainment, we’ll be open from 9am until 3pm!”

Join us for a fun-packed day out for everyone in the Market Place on Saturday 13 August.

Attractions on the day include:

Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy show, as seen on TV, 3 FREE performances throughout the day

FREE children’s carousel rides

A real fairground organ

Vintage fairground Striker

Costumed characters from our local heritage attractions will provide free activities on the side stands

Information about visiting your local sites

Information about volunteering.



The free entertainment has been made possible by Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative which is funded by the National Lottery and the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. We would like to thank all players of the National Lottery.

For more information about out Townscape Heritage Initiative visit this link.