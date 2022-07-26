Another Lincoln shop break-in, cigarettes were stolen
Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender
Another shop in Lincoln has been the victim of a break-in where a window was smashed and cigarettes were stolen.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a break-in at Morrisons Daily on Turner Avenue in Lincoln at 3.03am on Tuesday, July 26.
Police said it was reported that a man in cream shorts and light coloured top was seen leaving the store with what appeared to be a grey square bin.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene and searched the local area, and enquiries are ongoing today (Tuesday) to identify an offender. It is believed that cigarettes were stolen during the break in.
“Officers are now investigating, and we would appeal to anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 36 of July 26.”
This comes after the McColl’s store at Lowfields Centre on Brant Road was broken into three times in as many weeks.
When asked if there was any link between the incidents at the two shops, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police added: “The investigation is in the early stages and we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of the incident and those responsible.”