Appeal after alleged assault on A1 at Long Bennington
We believe the man pictured can help us with our enquiries
We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after an alleged assault on the A1 at Great North Road, Long Bennington.
The male driver of a Blue Ford Puma is thought to have driven in an erratic manner, reportedly cutting off a female driver in a Silver Ford Focus several times.
He is then said to have stopped his car, forcing the female to stop as well.
The male has then got out of his vehicle, exchanged words the female and is then said to have punched her in the face.
He is then said to have driven off along the A1 towards Grantham after the incident, which took place at around 11.30am.
The man is described as being white, in his late 60s to early 70s, around 5’3 tall and of medium build.
We believe the male pictured may be able to help us with our enquiries.
If you know him or where he might be, or recognise the vehicle, please get in touch.
You can contact us –
- By calling 101 quoting incident 136 of 20 June.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 136 of 20 June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.