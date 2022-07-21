Armed police arrest man wanted over murder probe

Popular pizza company Franco Manca has begun fitting out of its new restaurant on Lincoln High Street, filling the vacant Joules unit.

The shop at 294 High Street used to be occupied by clothing retailer Joules, which has since moved to Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter, paving the way for a new pizza place in the city centre.

The unit has been vacant for quite some time, but work now appears to have started on the new Franco Manca restaurant, offering sourdough pizzas and adding to the growing list of eateries in and around Lincoln High Street.

Franco Manca dates back to 1986, when a pizzeria was opened at Brixton Market in London, before being renamed Franco Manca (Italian for ‘Franco is missing’) in 2008 to pay tribute to the owner’s hard work.

It will offer daily changing specials and pizzas starting from £5.95, keeping up the strong reputation developed thanks to more than 50 outlets across the country – primarily in the London and south of England area.

An opening date for the Lincoln site has not yet been disclosed, but the owners at Franco Manca have said they look forward to welcoming customers “very soon”.

A planning application was submitted to City of Lincoln Council on Thursday, March 10 for a new shop, and that has since been approved to allow for construction to begin.

A QR code on the outside of the store takes your smartphone to a link which allows you to sign up for updates on when the store opens, as well as entering you into a competition to win a spot at Franco Manca’s opening night.