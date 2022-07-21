51 seconds ago

Armed police arrest man wanted over murder probe

Firearms officers attended a property in Lincoln
Burns Gardens in Lincoln. | Photo: Google Street View

A 24-year-old man wanted by the Metropolitan Police in connection with a murder investigation has been arrested in Lincoln.

Armed police and a drone were spotted at Burns Gardens in the St Giles area of Lincoln on Wednesday, July 20.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “At 1.07pm yesterday (20 July) firearms officers attended a property at Burns Gardens, Lincoln.

“We arrested a 24-year-old man who was wanted by our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police in connection with a murder investigation.”