Lincoln man arrested as Met Police investigate fatal shooting

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, as the Met Police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting in the London Borough of Newham.

Otas Sarkus, 20, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot injury in Raymond Road, E13, on the evening of Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

A second man, aged 18, was also found injured on a Route 238 bus on Plashet Grove. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

Armed police and a drone were spotted in Burns Gardens in the St Giles area of Lincoln on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, where a man was arrested.

The Metropolitan Police have since confirmed that the 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and was taken into police custody.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Two men have been charged in connection with this investigation.

Dean Adams, 32, of Stevenage Road, E6 and Deon Brisport 29, of Lauriston Road, E9, were both charged with murder and attempted murder.

Both are remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 9. A trial date has been set for the same court, which is due to start on November 28.

Another man, aged 28, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was bailed to return on a date in mid-October. He has now been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Wednesday, July 6 and he has also been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on July 12 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has been released under investigation.