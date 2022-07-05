Biker seriously injured in crash near Boston
The road was closed for a police investigation
We were called to a serious collision in Langrick, at Main Road with the junction of Armtree Road, just after 11.15 today, Tuesday 5 July.
One man, the rider of a red Ducati motorbike has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. The second vehicle involved in the crash is a white Range Rover.
The road has been closed to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.
We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen either vehicle near to the scene or has recorded the vehicles on dashcam or similar recording devices, to get in touch.
There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 130 of 5 July in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 130 of 5 July
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.