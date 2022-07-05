Tattershall’s new £2m recycling tip opens this week

Tattershall’s new Household Waste Recycling Centre opens its doors this week

Gates will open at the new recycling centre on Kirkby Lane on Friday 8 July 2022.

The new centre is a result of a £2m investment by Lincolnshire County Council and replaces an existing centre at Kirkby on Bain, which will be decommissioned.

To ensure a seamless transition from one site to another, the Kirkby centre will close for the last time at 4pm on Tuesday 5 July, with Tattershall opening on Friday 8 July at 9am.

Cllr Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our commitment is to ensure that 95 per cent of Lincolnshire’s residents can access a recycling centre within 12 miles of where they live.

“This new recycling centre maintains that level of access in this area, replacing a privately owned facility and enabling us to process material more efficiently.

“It was never an option for us not to replace the Kirkby site. We’ve even dovetailed the opening date so there’s no gap in our usual service.

“They may not be the most glamourous or exciting, but local recycling centres are absolutely essential. Residents want to get in, get rid of their waste and recycling, and get out as quickly and conveniently as possible, and this new modern facility at Tattershall will allow them to do exactly that.”

From 8 July 2022, Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre will be open five days a week, from Friday to Tuesday, 9am to 4pm.

As with all our sites, it is for residential use only, and trade or business waste is not accepted. Vans, 4x4s that are classed as light goods vehicles, and large trailers will need to apply for a free permit to enter our sites. This is to help us stop commercial traders accessing the site.

Check what waste you can bring to Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre, find details of all our Household Waste Recycling Centres, or apply for your free large vehicle and trailer permit at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycle.