Birmingham man charged with five offences after officers stop him in Grimsby
A Birmingham man has been charged with five offences after being stopped by officers in Grimsby.
Sohail Frakhat (28), of Sparkhill, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply, one count of assault, one of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and one of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.
It was reported that officers stopped a vehicle on Ainslie Street, Grimsby, on Tuesday 26 July, and a search uncovered suspected weapons and drugs.