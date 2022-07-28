More than 800 Ukrainians welcomed to safety in Lincolnshire
Hosts needed for a minimum of six months
Today the government has marked a significant milestone as part of an enormous collective effort to give sanctuary to people fleeing Ukraine, with 100,000 Ukrainians welcomed to safety in the UK.
Thanks to the generosity of the public, with the support of councils across the UK, 100,000 people have been given a safe haven at this terribly difficult time.
Lincolnshire is proud to have welcomed more than 800 Ukrainians since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme earlier this year, with hosts offering temporary accommodation across the county.The Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, comprising of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable sector organisations all working together, has recently appealed for more hosts to support the scheme.
Prospective hosts need to be able to offer accommodation for a minimum of six months, and those who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a £350 per month ‘thank you’ payment. Although local authorities are responsible for the wrap-around support package for Ukrainian guests, hosts should expect to provide a basic level of support including welcoming their guests to the local area.
They will also need to help with tasks such as registering with a GP, accessing local and public services and opening a bank account. The Government’s Homes for Ukraine ‘Sponsor Guidance’ which can be found online, outlines important information and things to think about before signing up to the scheme.
If you think you could commit to hosting, please contact the Lincolnshire Homes for Ukraine Team on [email protected].
Cllr Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire representative on the East Midlands Migration Board said: “As we reach this important national milestone, we must acknowledge the incredible generosity shown by residents across Lincolnshire.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported the Homes for Ukraine scheme so far and offered such a warm welcome to our county at this difficult time.”