Doddington Hall getting ready for return of sculpture trail

Doddington Hall will be showcasing sculptures from local, national and international artists from Saturday 16 July to September 11, with Lincolnshire artists leading the way.

The biennial exhibition will showcase over 340 works of art throughout the picturesque gardens and stable yard, with sculptures ready for purchase to suit all budgets at prices between £55 and £350,000.

The majority of the artwork is ready to be viewed and from Saturday, guests will be able to walk in the beauty of Doddington Hall’s walled gardens and romantic wild grounds to take in the varied pieces.

Sculpture at Doddington 2022 takes place from Saturday 16th July until Sunday 11th September and will be open daily from 10am – 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

There is no extra cost for the exhibition, with standard garden admission charges applying at just £8.50 for adults, £4.50 for children, or £22 for a family ticket.

Curated by David Waghorne and Kate McGovern, the exhibit will showcase incredible art led by Lincolnshire artists Michael Thacker, Teresa Wells, James Sutton, Daniel Rollitt, Michael Scrimshaw, Ian Gill and Robert Fogell. They join internationally acclaimed artists including Emily Young, Masoud Akhavanjam, Kendra Haste, and Brian Taylor.

David said: “Over the last few days, we’ve welcomed some of the most magnificent sculptures that have ever graced the historic grounds of Doddington and I can’t wait to show them to the public.

“Many of the impressive sculptures are more than ten feet tall, and they’re extremely complex and well finished. Being made of a mixture of stone and metal, some are incredibly heavy so manoeuvring them into position has been a huge undertaking. It’s not every day you see a gleaming angel being hoisted into the sky or a huge bull being lifted over a hedge!”

“This is the most diverse collection of art we’ve ever hosted at Doddington Hall & Gardens. It’s truly a special place that is steeped in history and I can’t think of a more immersive backdrop for this incredible breadth of sculptures from renowned and emerging artists.”

Claire Birch, who lives at the hall with her husband James, said: “We’re delighted to welcome you to our sixth ‘Sculpture at Doddington’ exhibition.

“We’ll also be placing an especially significant sculpture in our purpose-built Wagon Shed close to the Stable Yard Gallery: Brian Taylor’s life-size Burano Horse. The Wagon Shed is home to our new permanent collection of farm wagons, which we encourage you to visit.”

Admission is free for Doddington ‘Season Ticket’ holders. Historic Houses, RHS and Art Fund Members benefit from 20% off entry. Guests will be able to purchase a detailed Sculpture catalogue for a small additional charge.