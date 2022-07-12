Typhoon jets from RAF Conningsby deployed to Romania
They’re next to the border with Ukraine
A squadron of Typhoon jets from RAF Conningsby have been deployed to Constanta, Romania, 70 miles from the border with Ukraine, to perform vital work in the skies whilst the Ukraine conflict ensues.
The six jets can be scrambled within seconds as part of Quick Reaction Alert and can reach the Ukrainian border within minutes.
American Black Hawk helicopters were deployed in the Black Sea region earlier this year to join the long-standing NATO Air Policing mission.
Wing Commander Dutch Holland told BBC Look North: “I think we’re all exceptionally proud of the contribution that we’re making at this time in this region.
“We are at the true eastern flank, the frontline of Nato and that is very rewarding in its own right, to have the opportunity to be deployed here, to be in Romania and to work with Nato partners.”