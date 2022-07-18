Driver seriously injured in crash near Hykeham Lidl
Two vehicles were involved
A driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after a crash near Lidl in North Hykeham.
Lincolnshire Police were called at 4.57pm on Sunday, July 17 to the crash on Newark Road, which involved a white Audi A3 and a white Ford Transit van and local residents spotted an air ambulance landing nearby.
The driver of Audi sustained serious injuries and the incident didn’t result in any arrests, police said.
Police added that Newark Road was closed at Dore Avenue at 5.23m on Sunday while emergency services attended the scene. The road reopened just after 7.30pm.