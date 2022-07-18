The Lincolnshire places kids eat for less (or free) this summer

With the ongoing cost of living crisis and the looming reality of school summer holidays on the horizon, businesses across Lincolnshire are doing their bit by offering discounted meals for kids throughout the season.

Deals can be found at supermarkets, garden centres, pubs and restaurants across our county, with businesses providing enticing offers that enable you to eat out somewhere without the need to break the bank.

Here are some of the places offering discounted, or in some cases free meals, for children during the school summer holidays:

Dough LoCo

One of Lincoln’s favourite pizza restaurants has offered its help to families “feeling the pinch” of the cost of living crisis. Dough LoCo on Drury Lane will offer a free kids pizza from the children’s menu when an adult orders from the main menu during the summer holidays.

This deal will be for dine-in and takeaway, but not via Deliveroo orders. Dough LoCo will also offer the free kids meal deal at its stall for the upcoming Picnic Social at Lincoln Castle between July 23 and August 7.

Stokes Tea & Coffee

Lincolnshire family coffee brewers Stokes are also offering a helping hand with meals throughout the summer holidays. For each adult meal purchased at Stokes’ The Lawn cafe, a child’s meal for under 10s will be free Monday to Friday.

The options for kids include mini full English breakfasts, Lincolnshire sausage and chips, eggs or beans on toast, and a ham or cheese sandwich with crisps.

Morrisons

Supermarket chain Morrisons offer up a deal in which you can get a free kids meal when you spend £4.99. Usually it applies after 3pm but tends to be available all day during school holidays.

Asda Cafe

The cafe section of Asda supermarket has a deal where kids eat for £1 all day every day regardless of adult spend. This is running between July 25 and September 4 this year to cover the summer holidays. There is one listed Asda cafe in Lincolnshire, located on Lister Way in Boston.

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse is a pub chain that owns places such as the Crown & Arrows and the Gamekeeper in and around Lincoln, as well as a few other sites in the wider county area.

Children will be able to have a free breakfast with every adult’s breakfast purchased between 9am and 12pm daily.

Sizzling Pubs

With six sites across Greater Lincolnshire (four in Grimsby, one in Boston and one in Grantham), Sizzling Pubs could be an ideal spot for some discounted food this summer holidays.

For each adult meal purchased, a children’s main is also free during weekdays, excluding breakfast and set menus. In fact, kids can eat free on this deal between 3pm and 7pm any time outside the summer holidays, too.

Pausa Cafe at Dunelm stores

Home furnishings retailer Dunelm boasts Pause Cafes in a variety of its stores across the country, and Lincoln’s Carlton Centre site is one of those, along with one at Boston’s Alban Retail Park and a store in Grantham.

This summer, Pause Cafe will be offering one mini main, two snacks and a drink completely free for every £4 that is spent by an adult. This offer has been in place since June 27.

Farmhouse Inn

With two pubs in Greater Lincolnshire – one in Lincoln and another in Grimsby – Farmhouse Inn will offer email subscribers (sign up here) two kids meals, including a carvery, for £1 each from Monday to Saturday each week. This will apply when accompanied by any paying adult.

Brewers Fayre

Pub and restaurant chain Brewers Fayre boasts multiple sites across Lincolnshire, including Lincoln, Grantham and Boston, and up to two children can get a free breakfast with one paying adult – providing access to the all-you-can-eat buffet that usually costs adults £9.50 per person.

Dobbies

The garden centre company Dobbies has been in Lincolnshire since April 2021, after buying the old Johnsons Garden Centre in Boston. Across all its sites, Dobbies will offer a free kids meal with each adult main meal bought at the cafe.

If you are a Lincolnshire business offering discounted or free meals for children during the school summer holidays and wish to be included in this list, email [email protected] with the relevant information.