Emergency bridge closure near Boston next week

The bridge will be closed to all traffic for 11 hours

Emergency Closure: Langrick Bridge B1192

An expansion joint on the end of the bridge needs replacing.

After inspection by specialists, it’s been decided to replace one of the expansion joints that connect the bridge to the road.

To do this, there will be an emergency closure of the bridge between Monday July 18 at 19.00 and Tuesday July 19 at 06.00. This means that the bridge will be closed to all traffic for 11 hours across Monday night.

Whilst the specialist crews work on the bridge a traffic diversion will be put in place diverting road users via Gipsey Bridge, Frithville and Boston.

Signage for the diversion will be in place before and during the works.

Richard Waters, Principle Engineer (Structures) said: “This work is not something that we are undertaking lightly and we will do everything we can to keep traffic disruption to the bear minimum.

“Unfortunately, this is an emergency road closure so that our specialist crew can carry out the repair. By doing this work overnight we are hopeful that as few people as possible will be impacted.

“Whilst we get the work done as rapidly as possible, I would like to thank everyone concerned for their patience in this matter.”