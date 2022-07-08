England under-21 goalkeeper joins Lincoln City on loan from Brighton

Lincoln City have signed a new goalkeeper in the form of Carl Rushworth on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old keeper is considered to be very highly-rated with plenty of potential by his parent club, having signed a long-term contract with the Premier League outfit earlier thus year.

He comes with EFL experience in the form of 47 appearances for League Two side Walsall in 2021/22, and has been a regular part of the England under-21 setup since his first call-up in October 2021.

Carl is the third England under-21 keeper to join Lincoln City on loan in recent times – with West Bromwich Albion’s Josh Griffiths impressing at the LNER Stadium last season, and Stoke City’s Joe Bursik dazzling fans during an emergency loan in 2020/21’s play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

He will provide competition to the club’s current goalkeepers Sam Long and Jordan Wright for that number one jersey ahead of the new season.

Imps head coach Mark Kennedy said: “We are absolutely delighted that Carl has chosen us ahead of a host of League One clubs for this loan. He is an outstanding goalkeeper, with all the attributes to play at the very highest level, and had a really impressive first loan in the EFL last season.

“We have tracked Carl and made Brighton aware of our interest in him for several months, so we are delighted that everything has now been agreed so that Carl can join the group from Monday.

“In Sam and Jordan we have two really talented young goalkeepers of our own and we remain committed to their continued individual long-term development.”