Ex-Lincoln student who made ‘vile’ threats to lecturers recalled to prison

A former Lincoln College student who was jailed after making threats to two of her lecturers has been recalled to prison after she admitted a further offence.

Phoebe Adlard, 23, was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment in November for offences including breaching a restraining order and having a small knife in Grantham probation office.

The restraining order prevented Adlard from contacting Lincoln College where she had been on an equestrian course.

Adlard, formerly of Juniper Close, Leasingham, was released from custody on licence earlier this year.

But Adlard now faces another jail sentence after she pleaded guilty to a further offence of breaching her restraining order in June.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Adlard was recalled to prison after she appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court last month and admitted the latest breach of her restraining order.

The hearing was told Adlard wanted to be dealt with straight away as she realised a further prison sentence was likely.

However Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentence on Adlard until August 22 after being told her defence barrister was unavailable due to the Legal Aid strike action.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, told the November hearing that Adlard broke the restraining order in July last year with communications by direct email and on social media.

The messages included referring to the two female lecturers as ‘Nazi’s’ and making threats to property and horses.

Victim impact statements from the two lecturers made it clear they were very upset by the threats.

Mr Philo added: “Those threats put them in fear of their lives.”

The court heard Adlard made the threats just a month after she was found with a small knife at the offices of the probation service in Union Street, Grantham.

Mr Philo told the court officers were called to the building after Adlard became upset and began throwing leaflets on the floor.

When she was asked to leave by a member of staff Adlard replied: “If I leave I’m going to stab someone.”

Adlard also scratched a Swastika into the plastic cover of the door and cracked the lower panel, and as she was removed from the building a small steak knife fell from her clothing.

Leanne Summers, mitigating for Adlard in November, said she did not have a bad criminal record and had not been before the courts until problems arose during her time at Lincoln College.

Miss Summers told the court Adlard had now undergone a psychological assessment and was showing some incite into her offending.

She added that Adlard had formed the opinion that she was being “picked on” and like many other young women had a previously undiagnosed attention deficit condition.