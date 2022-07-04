Fuel protestors force police action in Lincolnshire

Police blocked a junction of the M180 in Lincolnshire as protestors targeted motorways across the country in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

The protests are mainly targeting three-lane motorways with convoys of vehicles driving slowly in two lanes, and some police forces warned there could be ‘serious disruption’ throughout Monday, July 4.

In Lincolnshire, police put a rolling roadblock in place on junction one between the M180 and M18 forcing protestors to remain on the former.

Humberside Police said: “Police officers were in attendance at this morning’s protest to allow people to go about their lawful business and to protect the right of individuals to take part and exercise their right to peaceful protest.”

This comes as fuel prices have risen to record highs in recent weeks. Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts had hit 191.5p on Sunday, July 3, according to the BBC.

Scunthorpe truck driver Tariq Akram was among those taking part in the protest, and one of 50 vehicles making the 60-mile journey through Scunthorpe and Doncaster at 20mph. His company added £4,000 to its fuel bill in the pasts four months due to price rises.

Tariq told the BBC: “The turnout was absolutely fantastic. There were 35 vehicles from our yard alone who took part. At one point, I thought some cars wanted to overtake so I tried to let them by, then I realised they were joining in.”