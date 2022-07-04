Man arrested after 10 vehicles stolen from farm near Lincoln

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after 10 vehicles were taken from a premises north of Lincoln.

Staff at West View Farm in Ingham arrived at work on Wednesday, 29th June to find multiple units had been broken into and cars and vans stolen.

Suspects forced entry into the location and smashed open a key safe to obtain the keys for each vehicle, before making their escape with the vehicles.

Vehicles included an Audi car, and several Ford and Peugeot vans.

Investigating officers sprang into action and began searching for the vehicles, locating six of the 10 vehicles at a single location.

The final four were quickly located by police, meaning all the vehicles were found in a 24-hour period.

The success came off the back of a concerted effort from our local team who scoured the area to make sure the vehicles were found as quickly as possible.

The 45-year-old has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.

If you know anything that you think might help us in our investigation, you contact us