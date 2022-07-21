Further arrests after man injured in Grimsby incident

A further two people have been arrested in connection with an incident on Hainton Avenue, Grimsby on Tuesday 19 July.

Officers were called to attend an address following reports of a dispute at approximately 9:30am during which man suffered facial injuries after a substance was allegedly thrown at him.

The man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries, which are thankfully not thought to be serious.

An investigation was launched, alongside emergency services partners, and we do believe that the substance was a cosmetic solvent. We also believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, with no wider risk to the public.

A total of three men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the report, all have been released on police bail with strict conditions whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.

Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team are proactively patrolling the area to offer reassurance to the community. If you have any information or concerns, that has not already spoken to us, to speak to one of our teams.

Alternatively, you can contact us via our non-emergency 101 number, quoting log 144 of 19 July or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.