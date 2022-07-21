Families lose homes in Boston flats fire as building deemed unsafe

The building has been deemed unsafe and several families have “lost their homes and possessions in such horrible circumstances” in an apartment block fire in Boston this week.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue dealt with a major incident earlier this week after fires broke out across the county on the hottest day on record on Tuesday.

The fires included a block of 11 flats on Charleston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston which resulted in more than a dozen people being evacuated.

By Thursday morning there was still one crew and the aerial ladder platform at the scene in Boston. Firefighters were using thermal imaging cameras to keep a watching brief of the building and dampening down any hotspots they found.

As the building was still deemed unsafe, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue had been unable to carry out a full fire investigation by the time of publication.

Christian Allen, Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Boston Borough Council, said: “I am eternally grateful that there have been no injuries or worse due to this fire and my thoughts are with the families who have lost their homes and their possessions in such horrible circumstances.

“Firefighters and Council Building Control Officers are still at the scene. Fire damage to the London Road block of flats in Boston is thought to be so severe that the building will most likely be demolished.

“The building has been deemed structurally unsafe meaning access at this time is restricted to emergency response personnel only. Our officers are working with the fire service and other experts to decide how best to make the building safe.

“Our thanks go to the fire service personnel and Council Officers who have responded to this tragedy. My sympathies are with the families who have lost their homes in this awful blaze.”

A shot from tonight’s 8 pump apartment block fire in Boston. Crews continuing to work extremely hard in searing heat to get this under control. A busy day all round for @LincsFireRescue pic.twitter.com/xjdWInabRp — Matt King (@mrmattking) July 19, 2022