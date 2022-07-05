10 mins ago

Gainsborough lane closed due to incident

The westbound carriageway has been closed this morning

The westbound lane of Thorndike Way and Middlefield Lane in Gainsborough are currently closed due to a police incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

If you’re in the area, and can help keep others informed, you can contact the newsroom on [email protected] or 01522 837217