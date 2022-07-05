Gainsborough lane closed due to incident

Works to replace worn out carriageway on several Waddington roads will start in late July.

The improvement project will start on Monday 25 July and last up to twelve weeks (subject to weather).

The project will be carried out in five phases. Below is a list of roads where sections of carriageway will be rebuilt:

Brant Road

Hollywell Road

Hill Top / Tinkers Lane

Far Lane

Manor Lane

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As many will have noticed, some of the roads in Waddington are nearing the end of their serviceable life. As a result, we’ll be rebuilding them starting in July.

“This will be a massive improvement project. In fact, we expect to lay over 9,000 tonnes of new tarmac over the twelve-week scheme.

“Although there will inevitably be some disruption, we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum including maintaining access for residents throughout the entire scheme.”

Cllr Thomas Dyer, county councillor for Waddington and Hykeham East, said: “I’m thrilled that these essential works are set to start next month.

“With over 6,000 residents, Waddington is one of the county’s largest villages, and I think nearly everyone who lives in or travels through the area will be pleased to see us rebuilding sections of Brant Road, Hollywell Road and other key roads that are in desperate need of repair.

“Residents will no doubt experience some inconvenience over the planned twelve weeks of work, but it’s important that we get these improvements completed as quickly as possible.

“As your local councillor, should anyone have any problems, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

For up-to-date information about this, planned diversions and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.