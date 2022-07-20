Grantham lane closures warning for August as regeneration works begin

Temporary traffic signals will be required too

Preparation work for Grantham’s town centre regeneration programme – paid for by a Government grant totalling £5,556,042 – is under way this week.

The Grantham Future High Street programme was secured following a bid led by South Kesteven District Council’s economic development team.

The money will deliver key projects to revive Grantham’s high street and regenerate the town centre.

SKDC Leader Cllr Kelham Cooke said: “Our Future High Street programme presents a unique opportunity to deliver on SKDC’s ambition for the next phase of Grantham’s growth.

“Delivering growth of the local and regional economy is fundamental to the success of the district, its businesses and its residents. This is an example of SKDC securing investment for infrastructure to support this ongoing and sustainable growth, to make the district an even better place where people want to live, work and visit.

“We are now getting ready to transform the access gateway from the railway station into the town, building on LNER’s work at the station itself.

“We can also invest in other vital infrastructure and town centre enhancements, particularly in the Market Place, where our vision is to create a proper open space which can be well-used by the whole community.”

Activity this week includes surveying the streets and later on digging trial holes to test the ground ahead of major project work next springtime.

Details of when work will be carried out:

w/c 18th July – topographical surveys to be carried out at Station Approach and Market Place starting on Monday 18 July from 8.30am to 4.30pm for up to six days (weekdays only)

No traffic management measures are required for these works

August 2022 – drainage, utility and ground condition surveys to be carried out at Station Approach and Market Place for up to three weeks starting on Monday 8 August

A combination of temporary traffic signals and lane closures will be used as needed during the survey works.

The Future High Street programme was developed with engagement from Grantham residents, businesses and strategic stakeholders.