Green electric mopeds to help care workers across North Lincolnshire

A new fleet of clean, green and affordable electric mopeds will help homecare workers ensure more residents stay safe and well across North Lincolnshire.

North Lincolnshire Council has purchased 20 new mopeds, which make it easier for care workers to travel and deliver care across communities.

The innovative scheme is part of Proud to Care, the region’s biggest ever recruitment drive for care workers.

The launch of the electric mopeds follows the announcement that the council’s popular free childcare for care workers scheme, is being extended to December 2022.

Cllr Richard Hannigan, deputy leader of North Lincolnshire Council and cabinet member for adults and health, said: “We have spoken to lots of residents who are eager to help their fellow residents by pursuing a career in care but who are prevented from doing this due to travel difficulties and childcare costs.

“I’m thrilled the council has listened to their feedback, stepped in and implemented creative solutions – providing free childcare and now the 20-strong fleet of electric mopeds.

“This will make a huge difference, removing barriers to employment and helping even more people to discover the life-changing benefits working in care can provide.”

As well as offering flexible hours and opportunities for career progression, working in care is a hugely varied and rewarding role, as Phillip, a local care worker, explains: “Care work provides rich rewards. Clients constantly surprise me. Making the small breakthroughs is an amazing feeling. When you help them achieve something that they’ve never done before, those moments are priceless.

“I would say give care work a go! I’ve known people who have changed their career to be able to work with people and help them, they never regretted it.”

As well as buying the mopeds, Proud to Care has also funded the compulsory CBT training, meaning the care worker only has to pay £99 per month to rent the bike and get on the road.

The new electric mopeds are part of the council’s Wheels 2 Work scheme.

Already, almost 30 mopeds are enabling more people, especially those living in rural communities, to travel to work and reduce their carbon footprint in the process.

Homecare workers can apply for one of the mopeds by completing a form on the council website: https://www.northlincs.gov.uk/wheels-2-work/

To find out more about the scheme, or for help completing your application, contact the Proud to Care North Lincolnshire team by email: [email protected]

To find and apply for the latest local care jobs, visit the Proud to Care North Lincolnshire website: https://www.proudtocarenorthlincs.co.uk/