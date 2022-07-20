Extinction Rebellion chain themselves inside Lincoln bank in fossil fuel protest

Barclays Bank on Lincoln High Street has been targeted by protest action from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion – with five members chaining themselves inside.

It happened on Lincoln High Street on Wednesday afternoon, protesting what they call a continued investment into fossil fuels by Barclays Bank.

A large banner was unveiled reading “Warning! Barclays – Killing Our Future” on the High Street, while five female members of Extinction Rebellion went inside the Lincoln branch to chain themselves to a railing.

Each woman held up different signs highlighting their cause, with some stating “I am here for my grandchildren” and others detailing statistics of Barclays’ funding in fossil fuel extraction.

A large crowd gathered as police tried to calm down the scene, bringing three riot vans before eventually arresting the members and putting them in the back of police vehicles to take them away.

Extinction Rebellion claims that Barclays is the biggest fossil fuel investor in Europe and the 7th largest in the world since the Paris agreement.

Action has been prompted by the recent heatwave in the country, which saw Lincolnshire hit 40 degrees celsius and the Met Office issue a red weather warning for heat for the first time in history.

Protestors hope their activism will generate enough attention in the general public and from Barclays themselves to support their planet-saving message.

Local activist Catherine, 35, explains “All the science is telling us that we must stop extracting fossil fuels now if we want to stand a chance of meeting our climate targets, but as long as companies like Barclays are still investing and making them a lucrative opportunity then there is little incentive.

“This is a critical decade for securing a liveable, equitable and sustainable future, we must Act Now.”

It is one of many protests planned across the globe by Extinction Rebellion in the coming weeks.