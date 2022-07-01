Grimsby man charged with new strangulation offence

Works to rebuild a sinkhole-plagued road in Holbeach have been hit by further delays.

Announcing three weeks of “extensive” rebuilding works on Boston Road South last week, Lincolnshire County Council had said it expected Anglian Water to be finished by today (Friday, July 1).

However, this morning a spokesperson for the water company confirmed they would need another week.

“Due to the complex nature of putting the lining into the sewer this won’t be completed until the end of next week,” said Anglian Water’s spokesperson.

“We have been in contact with the council to keep them updated on this.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s work includes a full, two-phase, reconstruction of the site – removing any affected substrate and replacing it with a multi-layered material build around the asset that bosses said “will shore-up the area and return it to normal use”.

The first part will take care of the sub-layer of the road and the second part of the rebuild plan will deliver the road surface and markings.

The road will remain closed until the works are completed. However, work cannot begin until Anglian Water is done.

Neighbours recently described the last few years as a “nightmare” and “farcical”. Despite several repair attempts the road continues to cause issues.

Lincolnshire County Council said they are “frustrated” by the latest news but the authority has been carrying out other works in the meantime.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “It’s unfortunate and frustrating that we can’t get the rebuild underway as planned, but the timing for works such as Anglian Water are undertaking can be lengthened through all sorts of factors.

v“We will get on with the rebuild of the road as soon as possible. “We, like all of the residents and businesses affected by this, are very keen to return Boston Road South to normal as quickly as we can.