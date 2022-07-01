Sutton on Sea car park up for £500k rebuild ahead of tourism surge

A Sutton on Sea car park will be resurfaced as part of a £500,000 bid to improve and increase parking in the town, with local leaders expecting a surge of visitors.

East Lindsey District Council’s Executive Board on Wednesday will be asked to approve the cash to install hard surfacing and vehicle bay lining at Broadway Car Park, which is currently unsurfaced.

A report before the committee said the move will lead to an extra 30 spaces – from 120-150 – and will bring in around £60,000 a year extra revenue to the council.

It comes as around £6.2 million of work is to begin in November to replace the old Sutton on Sea Colonnade with a new landmark building including cafe, exhibition space and viewing decks.

ELDC is looking to replace the old facilities with a new ice cream kiosk, shower changing facilities and public toilets along with 16 new beach huts and six holiday lodges.

The report before councillors said: “The Stage 2 Towns Fund Business Case provides an estimated 75,000 visitors per annum to the new Colonnade facilities, with scope to increase this further through additional bespoke events.

“This is expected to significantly increase demand for local parking from 2021/22 figures by providing new markets and new reasons for residents and visitors to access local facilities all year round.

“As such, there is a realistic prospect that during peak periods the current off-street car parking provision in Sutton on Sea will become increasingly insufficient to meet demand without additional investment to increase capacity.”

The council could also look at installing electric vehicle charging points and solar power options along with facilities for campervans in a bid to attract even more visitors.

Tariffs for parking will also be examined as part of future plans. If approved, it is hoped the plans will also make the area more welcoming.