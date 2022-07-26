Hot chocolate: Fundraiser as Scunthorpe shop’s stock melts in heatwave

A fundraiser has been set up after nearly £1,000 worth of stock, including chocolate, melted at an independent Scunthorpe shop during last week’s heatwave.

Linda Ellis runs Ellis Stores on Cottage Beck Road in Scunthorpe with her husband Stephen, but when temperatures reached 40°C last Tuesday in the North Lincolnshire town on the hottest day of the year it wasn’t a happy outcome for everyone.

The couple’s daughter Claire York said the air conditioning system “couldn’t keep up with the heat and they lost all their chocolate”.

Claire decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her “absolutely amazing parents” who she described as having had “a pretty pants year when it comes to the shop”.

Claire added: “Due to excesses and raises in premiums for next year’s insurance it’s just not worth claiming. I’m hoping all the locals and our friends and family could just donate a little or give it a share to try help out a little independent shop.

“I know they do so much for everyone else and help out whenever they can. Any help to replenish the stock lost would be very much appreciated.

“They will probably hate that I’ve done this but they deserve a break.”