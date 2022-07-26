North Lincolnshire Council bids for £70m Levelling-Up cash to improve transport

A £70m proposal to Government includes ambitious plans to supercharge investment in new cycle routes, improve transport links and to enable access to rural green energy projects.

These plans to the Levelling-Up Fund includes proposals to continue the transformation of Scunthorpe town centre, revolutionise transport and travel across Barton and Brigg and enable rural homes and businesses to access clean, green, energy.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, welcomed the opportunity to bid for funding.

He said: “This latest round of levelling-up cash complements other Government funding that is already being spent here in North Lincolnshire. We are seeking to make a huge impact on the lives of people across our county.

“Huge sums of money from the Government and the council are being used to improve local infrastructure and create new futures for our towns and these latest proposals will further add to this.

“The Government has recognised the need for extra cash investment to be made across our communities and we’ve worked very closely with our local MPs, Holly Mumby-Croft, Andrew Percy and Martin Vickers to deliver these projects which will make generational change across the area.”

The proposals detail how the Levelling Up Fund (LUF) will support communities in realising their vision and aligns with the council’s Economic Growth Plan, emerging Local Plan and Towns Fund Programme.

Holly Mumby-Croft, MP for Scunthorpe, said “We have already secured millions for Scunthorpe, this money has funded investment in parks, new cycle routes, investment in schools and colleges and in schemes that will create better paid jobs.

“This bid for Levelling Up Funding would help complete the transformation of Scunthorpe town centre as we seek to reduce the number of larger unoccupied shops to create a positive future for many more independent businesses and add jobs in the town centre.”

The projects are based on MP constituency areas – Scunthorpe, Brigg and Goole and Cleethorpes (which covers Barton).

The cash, if approved, will be in addition to the near £25m towns deal, £10m Future High Streets, £75m for a new port on the South Humber bank, £5m for the A15 enhancements, £4m for the M181 Northern Junction and £7m for the Southern Junction, investment in the new university campus and additional investment in local further education colleges and the £200m plus paid to support jobs throughout the pandemic.