Imps sign attacking midfielder Mandroiu
Welcome to Lincoln Danny!
Lincoln City have completed the permanent signing of attacking midfielder Danny Mandroiu from League of Ireland Premier Division club Shamrock Rovers, subject to international clearance.
The 23-year-old will join up with his new Lincoln City team-mates next week following the club’s pre-season training camp in Hungary.
Mandroiu spent his youth career at Brighton & Hove Albion before joining Irish side Bohemians in 2019, where he scored 14 goals in 37 league games.
His form captured the attention of Shamrock Rovers who signed him last year before he helped them win the League of Ireland.
Mandroiu scored a total of 22 goals in 53 league games from midfield for Shamrock Rovers, as well as featuring in European competitions for the Irish champions.
The Irishman has been capped by his national side at Under-16, Under-19, and Under-21 level. He will be hoping to earn a full international cap in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side in the near future, having been called up to the squad last year.