Imps snap up non-league defender
Jay is happy to join “this massive club”
Lincoln City have completed the signing of defender Jay Benn on a permanent transfer from non-league side FC Halifax Town.
The 20-year-old made 12 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit after coming through the youth system at The Shay.
His arrival comes on the same day that the Imps announced the departure of defender Cohen Bramall, who left to join Championship club Rotherham.
New signing Jay Benn said: “I’m really pleased to join this massive club and it’s a great step up for me. The club is heading in the right direction and that’s what I want to do as a player too. It looks like a great place to be involved and I’m looking forward to being part of the project.
“I’d like to thank everyone at Halifax for the opportunity they have given me and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.
“As a player, I have bundles of energy and get up and down the pitch from full-back. I’m looking to progress here, get better year on year and can’t wait to get out there and play.”
Lincoln City’s head coach Mark Kennedy said: “Jay is the prototype Lincoln City full-back. He has fantastic athletic and technical attributes, he is forward thinking, forward running, forward passing and will really excite our supporters.
“Our recruitment department identified him early in his FC Halifax Town career and we have worked really hard to sign him ahead of competition from other League One clubs. Jay is a real prospect, who fits the Lincoln City profile perfectly and is just the type of player we should be signing.”