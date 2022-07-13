Killer venture for Grimsby couple taking on murder mystery events business

For the Sherlocks in our region

A couple from Grimsby have launched into a brand new venture as the fresh owners of an events business putting on murder mystery experiences across the East Midlands.

Martyne and James Bell took over Red Herring Events Rutland, an arm of international firm Red Herring Games, on Wednesday, July 13, and have promised an unforgettable experience.

The business seeks to provide murder, mystery and intrigue at hotels, restaurants, self catering venues, private parties and country estates across the East Midlands region – in the form of a twist and turn murder plot that needs to be solved.

Red Herring Games has been operating across the UK for 15 years, and is one of the country’s only firms that can provide a full service event, “whatever the budget” according to its website.

Murder mystery events have been a popular trend for some time now, with groups of people hiring a company to stage a crime scene that participants must try and figure out – a bit like a game of Cluedo with your friends or family as characters.

Red Herring Rutland, which is the branch that Martyne and James will manage, will be rolled out across southern Lincolnshire, Peterborough and East Leicestershire, with bespoke fancy dress, weapons and suspense in abundance.

James Bell said: “Murder mysteries are great for corporate events but also small private dining.

“We’re looking to connect with other event service providers in the region, to create a seamless experience for our customers.”

Martyne Bell said they were looking for a “new challenge” after years of directing and starring in numerous plays and musicals for amateur theatre groups, and felt Red Herring Games was the ideal place to showcase their creativity.

She said: “This looked like the perfect business venture for our skill set.”

To book a murder mystery event or get a quote, visit the Red Herring Rutland website.