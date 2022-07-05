Lincoln Cathedral holds official opening for visitor centre

Check out our galley from the official opening

Lincoln Cathedral officially opened its visitor centre on Monday and revealed the beautifully conserved Romanesque Frieze and Gallery of Kings on the West Front of the building.

The visitor centre is part of the £16.5 million Lincoln Cathedral Connected Project, of which around £12.4 million was funded by The National Lottery.

July 4 marked the culmination of a period transformation which enhanced the cathedral’s experience for all who visit.

Here it is at long last! The West Front with no scaffolding at all!

The project included the restoration and conservation of the iconic building’s West Front and Exchequergate Arch.

It also included the development of the Old Deanery and Dean’s Green into the new visitor centre with learning centre, exhibition gallery and outdoor space.

Martin Coward, Tim Crawley, Andrian Melka and Alan Micklethwaite are nationally renowned stone carvers and among the best in the country. They worked on the copy carvings that formed part of the Romanesque Frieze exhibition at the Old Deanery visitor centre.

