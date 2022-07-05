18 seconds ago

Lincoln Cathedral holds official opening for visitor centre

Celebrating the official opening of the visitor centre at Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincoln Cathedral officially opened its visitor centre on Monday and revealed the beautifully conserved Romanesque Frieze and Gallery of Kings on the West Front of the building.

The visitor centre is part of the £16.5 million Lincoln Cathedral Connected Project, of which around £12.4 million was funded by The National Lottery.

July 4 marked the culmination of a period transformation which enhanced the cathedral’s experience for all who visit.

The day marked the culmination of a period transformation which enhanced the cathedral’s experience. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The West Front of Lincoln Cathedral with no scaffolding, boxing or interventions. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Dean of Lincoln Christine Wilson and Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The project included the restoration and conservation of the iconic building’s West Front and Exchequergate Arch.

It also included the development of the Old Deanery and Dean’s Green into the new visitor centre with learning centre, exhibition gallery and outdoor space.

Beautiful carvings at Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Martin Coward, Tim Crawley, Andrian Melka and Alan Micklethwaite are nationally renowned stone carvers and among the best in the country. They worked on the copy carvings that formed part of the Romanesque Frieze exhibition at the Old Deanery visitor centre.

See the rest of our photo gallery below:

The Very Reverend Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of Heritage Lottery Fund. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
