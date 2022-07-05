Section of Skellingthorpe Road to close for electrical works

It will be closed for over a week

Drivers in Lincoln will face nearly a fortnight of disruption when electrical works cause a road closure on Skellingthorpe Road from next week (July 11).

Western Power Distribution will install a new electricity connection for a new primary school on Skellingthorpe Road.

The county council has been constructing a new 130-place school on the site of the former Priory Witham Academy Junior School, which will be for St Christopher’s primary-aged pupils.

As a result, Skellingthorpe Road will be closed between Tritton Road and Boultham Park Road between July 11 and July 22.

This is to ensure the safety of engineers and local people while work is taking place.

A diversion will be put in place via Tritton Road, Doddington Road and Newark Road.

Western Power Distribution said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we complete this essential new connection.”