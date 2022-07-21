Lincoln Curtis factory to close

A W Curtis & Sons, which runs over 15 bakery shops across Lincolnshire, put its factory into liquidation on Thursday — but the stores will remain open for now.

The Lincolnite understands from sources close to the situation that some 60 employees, including workers and drivers, from the factory on Long Leys Road in Lincoln are facing redundancy.

Neil Curtis told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “Despite today’s news of A W Curtis Bakers and Butchers limited going into liquidation we wish to confirm that Curtis of Lincoln Limited Shops are unaffected and still trading.”

A W Curtis & Sons has 10 branches in Lincoln and North Hykeham, as well as outlets in Scunthorpe, Boston, Grantham, Sleaford, Spalding, and Skegness.