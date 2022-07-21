4 hours ago

The Lincolnite tries: Little Korea’s new Lincoln restaurant

Tasty treats from a lovely couple
There will be more of a focus on Korean BBQ grill at Little Korea in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A new Korean restaurant offering table BBQ grill opened in Lincoln on Thursday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview as the very first customer.

Hyunjong and Taehee Shin opened Bab To Go opposite Lincoln College on Monks Road in 2019. After closing the takeaway’s doors for the final time last week, the couple expanded into a bigger premises on Silver Street to open a restaurant called Little Korea, which welcomed its first customers on Thursday, July 21.

Little Korea is located in the unit formerly occupied by Jamaican food business Harry’s Jerk Centre, as well as Harry’s Barbers, and the couple were excited to open their new business.

Hyunjong and Taehee Shin own the Little Korea restaurant in Lincoln after success at their previous Bab to go takeaway. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

If you choose the table BBQ grill option your food is made fresh right in front of you. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Delicious Korean food! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There will be more of a focus on Korean table BBQ grill, which staff cook freshly in front of you.

The favourites from the Bab to go takeaway will also be available as bigger dishes on the menu at Little Korea, as well as soups and stews, noodle dishes and more.

Traditional Korean alcohol is also on the new and expanded menu, including beer and a spirit called Soju.

Take a look inside Little Korea. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Little Korea is located on Silver Street in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Little Korea has space for around 20 tables and will initially be open daily between 12pm and 10pm, while a takeaway service is likely to be added in the future.

The new restaurant also created new jobs in the kitchen and for waiting staff.

