The Lincolnite tries: Little Korea’s new Lincoln restaurant
Tasty treats from a lovely couple
A new Korean restaurant offering table BBQ grill opened in Lincoln on Thursday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview as the very first customer.
Hyunjong and Taehee Shin opened Bab To Go opposite Lincoln College on Monks Road in 2019. After closing the takeaway’s doors for the final time last week, the couple expanded into a bigger premises on Silver Street to open a restaurant called Little Korea, which welcomed its first customers on Thursday, July 21.
Little Korea is located in the unit formerly occupied by Jamaican food business Harry’s Jerk Centre, as well as Harry’s Barbers, and the couple were excited to open their new business.
There will be more of a focus on Korean table BBQ grill, which staff cook freshly in front of you.
The favourites from the Bab to go takeaway will also be available as bigger dishes on the menu at Little Korea, as well as soups and stews, noodle dishes and more.
Traditional Korean alcohol is also on the new and expanded menu, including beer and a spirit called Soju.
Little Korea has space for around 20 tables and will initially be open daily between 12pm and 10pm, while a takeaway service is likely to be added in the future.
The new restaurant also created new jobs in the kitchen and for waiting staff.