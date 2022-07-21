‘Lincolnshire’s most eco-friendly home’ gets approval

The groundbreaking design was expected to be shot down

A couple have unexpectedly been given permission to build a cutting-edge zero carbon home near Pinchbeck.

The self-build home was described by councillors as a “terrific house” as they went against recommendations to refuse planning permission.

It will be one of the most environmentally-friendly in Lincolnshire.

The designs include solar panels to power the home and electric vehicles, meaning energy consumption will be virtually zero.

The location off Glenside North attracted criticism from planners, being a mile and a half outside of the nearest village.

However, South Holland councillors ended up backing the innovative project at the committee meeting on Wednesday.

Councillor Christine Lawton said: “I’m in favour of self-build houses, which is something South Holland is trying to encourage. Personally it looks like a warehouse to me, but design is subjective.”

It was felt that the ‘exceptional’ design meant permission could be granted outside of the local development boundary.

Councillor Brewis agreed, saying: “We should be ashamed of the houses we’ve built in this country over the last 40 years – our building regulations were some of the worst in the world and are only just catching up.

“Ground-breaking designs like this will help make exceptional buildings cheaper in future.”

The committee was told that the building would be one of the leading zero carbon homes in Lincolnshire.

Councillor Simon Walsh added: “Somebody has to be a pioneer and move the agenda forward – why not us?”

There were concerns about the location, with Councillor Grocock saying he had reservations about approving it in open countryside despite it being a “terrific house”.

There was also a warning from Councillor Coupland that “This will set a precedent and create problems in the future.”

It had been commissioned by a local couple as a “forever home” which took climate change into account.

It will also include a kitchen garden, a 900 litre compost bin and a ground source heat pump.