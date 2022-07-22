Liquidators appointed for Lincoln firm AW Curtis Bakers & Butchers

Family business owner Neil Curtis said it was with a “heavy heart” that the impact of rising costs left them with no option but to appoint partners at Opus to liquidate A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers this week.

The Lincolnite understands that some 60 employees, including workers and drivers, from the factory on Long Leys Road in Lincoln are facing redundancy, but the shops will remain open for now.

The family-run business had long been financially supported by other companies within the group, Curtis of Lincoln Ltd (retail) and AW Curtis & Sons Ltd (holding company).

However, the last two years and the continued challenge of increasing costs to cover utilities, wages and materials became too much for the owners.

Trevor Binyon and Louise Freestone of Opus Restructuring & Insolvency are to be appointed as the liquidators.

Family member and business owner Neil Curtis said: “This was not a decision we took lightly.

“We have always known that the manufacturing business was being supported by the other companies and as a group, we were able to break even, at a minimum.

“However, with rising costs, the impact of the last couple of years and changing consumer habits, we were unable to continue.”

“Maintaining the manufacturing business would have risked the stability of the other companies which together still employ over 100 people in the local area.”

Trevor Binyon, Partner at Opus, said: “Whilst it was sad to see part of the long-standing business go, Neil and his teams needed to protect the other businesses within the group and are now in a position to stabilise their business and get through the next period, especially now that the footfall to their shops is picking up again.

“An independent business, steeped in local history; the family remains very committed to the local area and when ready, we hope that they can grow again.”

Louise Freestone, Partner at Opus, added: “We know this was a difficult decision for Neil and the other owners of this business. However, they have made a decision that has mitigated the risk of further jobs being lost and alleviated further negative impact.”

A W Curtis & Sons has 10 bakery shops in Lincoln and North Hykeham, as well as outlets elsewhere in Lincolnshire including in Boston, Grantham, Sleaford, Spalding, and Skegness.