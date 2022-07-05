Man and woman seriously injured in A46 Lincoln bypass crash

Update 2.15pm:

Riseholme Roundabout to Doddington Roundabout is closed Southbound. Doddington Roundabout to Skellingthorpe Roundabout is closed Northbound

We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A46 Lincoln Bypass, between Carholme Road Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout on the southbound carriageway.

The collision happened at 10.29am today, Tuesday 5 July and involved a red Toyota Rav4 estate and a pedal cycle.

The car was in collision with the pedal cycle on the stretch of road between Carholme Road and Riseholme Road roundabouts before leaving the road between Skellingthorpe Road Roundabout and Doddington Road Roundabout and colliding with a tree.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, and the rider of bike, a man in his 70s both suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant Emma Ward, from the Serious Collisions Unit, said: “We would like to hear from anyone that may have seen the red Toyota Rav4 or pedal cycle before the collision happened, or anyone who witnessed the collision taking place.

“We would also like anyone with dashcam footage of either of these stretches of road at around or before the collision took place to contact us.”

If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 108 of 5 July.

Update: 1.38pm: Road closures remain in place following a serious collision on the A46 Lincoln Bypass.

A road closure is in place between Riseholme Roundabout and Skellingthorpe Road Roundabout southbound – the northbound lane is open but please take care when driving in this area. We hope to re-open this section of the road between Riseholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts around mid-afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions between Skellingthorpe Road Roundabout and Doddington Road Roundabout

The road is expected to re-open after the rush hour and into the early evening.

Original release:

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A46 Lincoln Bypass.

The collision involved a pushbike and car, and happened at 10.29am today, Tuesday 5 July.

The A46 from Riseholme Roundabout to Skellingthorpe Roundabout has been closed.

We will release an update when one is available.