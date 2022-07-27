Man ‘armed with knife’ charged after serious Lincoln assault

We have charged a 20-year-old man with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following an altercation in Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln.

Officers were called to a dispute between two men at 12.14pm yesterday (26 June) where it was reported one man was armed with a knife and another had been wounded.

Specialist officers were deployed, and on arrival, they found a man in his late 20s with wounds to his neck and shoulder. He received medical attention at the scene and was later transferred to hospital.

The suspect had left the scene, and response officers and the drone were also deployed to locate the him. Thanks to their efforts, a man was arrested within 50 minutes near to the scene.

Officers from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and forensics experts remained on scene alongside response officers for much of yesterday carrying out enquiries. A knife believed to have been used in the incident was also recovered.

This morning (27 July) we have charged Connor Johnson, 20, of Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln, with one count of wounding with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.