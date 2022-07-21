Man arrested after cannabis grow found in Scunthorpe police raid
One man was arrested and a number of cannabis plants were found during a warrant at an address on Percival Street in Scunthorpe yesterday, Wednesday 20 July.
During the search of the property officers found roughly 65 cannabis plants, spanning two rooms of the property, with an estimated worth of over £32,000. These have been seized, along with a quantity of cash.
