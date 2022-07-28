Man arrested after “major police operation” in Mablethorpe
Arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after a local resident in Mablethorpe witnessed what he described as a “major police operation”
Lincolnshire Police were called to a residential address on George Street in Mablethorpe at 11.15am on Thursday, July 28 with concerns for safety over a firearm.
Local resident Trevor Bradford told The Lincolnite that the area was cordoned off and he saw armed police in unmarked cars at the scene, as well as a drone flying above the junction of George Street and Knowle Street.
He added that he was also informed by a family member that a handgun was seen being placed in an evidence bag. However, police did not reveal any specifics about the firearm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers attended the address and arrested a male in his 20s on suspicion of possession of a firearm. No injuries occurred at the property.”