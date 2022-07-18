Man arrested over reported serious sex attack in Cleethorpes
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing a serious sexual assault after a woman was injured in an incident in Cleethorpes at the weekend.
Humberside Police attended an address on Sidney Street after a member of the public reported a woman in distress on the street in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 17.
The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries and is being supported by specially trained officers.
Extensive enquiries are ongoing into the incident and a scene guard was put in place whilst police carried out their investigations.
The force added that they would like to “thank the members of the community that have supported us with our enquiries so far.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 146 of July 17.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.