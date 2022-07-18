Man dies after car collides with tree in Cleethorpes

Nice and Naughty Bistro and Stitch Witch in Market Rasen were recognised for their ‘Age Friendly’ customer service last month through the YMCA Lincolnshire Age Friendly Business Award.

The scheme recognises businesses who embrace a positive approach to ageing and who deliver good service, facilities and experience to their older clientele. The award focusses on 4 key criteria which are: Respect and Inclusion, Clear Marketing and Communications, Customer Comfort and Accessibility.

Scheme Coordinator at YMCA Lincolnshire, Grace Tompkins said: “The Award Scheme has been designed to help businesses connect with their elderly customers and recognise what other support they may need.

“YMCA Lincolnshire are also piloting some new face to face training sessions over the next few months which are designed to assist in understanding what is meant by ‘Age-friendly’, how ageing impacts on daily life and equip staff with the skills to communicate effectively and identify accessibility issues.”

Cllr Stephen Bunney, Mayor of Market Rasen and member for Market Rasen Ward at West Lindsey District Council, fully supports the scheme.

He said: “The Age Friendly Business Award is a fantastic scheme. It will allow our businesses in town to think about their operations and what they can do to support their customers. I would encourage anyone to get in touch with YMCA Lincolnshire to find out more.”

The accreditation is free to all businesses in Lincolnshire and is a great opportunity to find out how businesses can support their older customers and give them a positive experience.

Faye Pudney, Visitor Economy Officer at West Lindsey District Council is delighted that two West Lindsey businesses have been recognised.

She said: “Customers are always looking those little extras that make their experience more fulfilling, and by making some small changes, it could have an impact on how customers see your business, and hopefully increase customer retention. It could also provide reassurance to those who are new or visiting the area.”

To become an Age-friendly Business, businesses can register their interest by calling 01529 301966 or emailing [email protected].

Each business in the Award Network also receives a free and comprehensive Age-friendly Business Toolkit which can offer ideas and ways to help, support, and enable a positive experience for all residents and visitors.

Business who receive the Age-friendly Business Award status also receive:

An award certificate and window sticker

Promotion of certification on YMCA social medias

Increased profile in the community

Networking opportunities

Regular newsletter quarterly

This project is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.