Man dies after car collides with tree in Cleethorpes
Officers are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Belvoir Road and Taylor’s Avenue, Cleethorpes at around 2:30pm on Friday 8 July.
A silver Ford KA is thought to have left the road and collided with a nearby tree.
The 77-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment and has now sadly died.
His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or for anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 297 of 8 July.