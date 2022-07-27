Man charged with robbery and assault at Grantham shop

He pushed his way behind the checkout with a broom

We have charged a 45-year-old man with robbery and assault by beating following an altercation at the Family Shopper store in Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

At 8.25pm on 25 July, officers were called to reports that a man had entered the store, taken a sweeping brush from a person in the store, and pushed his way behind the checkout counter before taking money from the till and making off.

The suspect is reported to have left via Huntingtower Road. A woman in her 30s has been left shaken and frightened by the incident, and is receiving support.

Following swift actions by officers, a suspect was identified and a search carried out of an address within an hour, where money was found in the property.

Matthew Leuty, 45, of Langford Gardens, Grantham, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of assault by beating. He has been remanded into custody and will is due to appear in court today (27 July).