Man seriously injured in Lincoln car park
Emergency services attended the scene
Emergency services are in attendance at Broadgate car park in Lincoln where a man is seriously injured.
Both police and the ambulance service are in attendance at the incident, which the force reported shortly after 10.20am on Wednesday, July 13.
Lincolnshire Police closed the road and are advising people to avoid the area if they can. EMAS later confirmed that a patient was airlifted to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.59am on July 13 to Broadgate car park in Lincoln. The caller reported a medical emergency.
“We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, a LIVES emergency responder and two crewed-ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient has been taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital via air ambulance.”