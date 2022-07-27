Found: Khalil, 53, from the Lincoln area

Police shared an image in the hope of finding him

Update: Police have since confirmed that Khalil has been found safe and well.

We are concerned for the welfare of 53-year-old Khalil and we would like you’re help to locate him.

He was last seen at the Birchwood Shopping Centre at around 9.30pm last night (26 July). He may be confused and disoriented, and is believed to be on foot having left his vehicle at the Birchwood Shopping Centre.

We know that the picture isn’t high quality, but we are sharing it as it is the only image available and we hope may help someone identify him.

He is described as dark skinned with a stocky build and is around 5t 11 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and trainers.

Any information, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 504 of 26 July.