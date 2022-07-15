More delays to council rebuild works on Holbeach sinkhole road

Council plans to rebuild Boston Road South in Holbeach remain on hold as Anglian Water sewer works are still happening.

Weeks of work by Anglian Water to repair a sewer in the sinkhole-hit Lincolnshire road are ongoing – and will carry on into next week.

The news means that Lincolnshire County Council won’t be able to begin the road rebuild this coming Monday (July 18) as planned. Work crews cannot start the deep dig to shore-up the substrate of the road whilst sewer repairs are underway.

Originally due to start on Monday July 4, the start date for LCC’s rebuild plan road was moved to Monday July 11 and then Monday July 18 – but has now been further extended into next week whilst the wait for the sewer lining repair to be completed remains.

When the road rebuild can eventually get underway, the extensive set of works will happen between Holbeach Primary school and Cecil Pywell Avenue.

These council repair works will then happen in two phases. The first part will take care of the sub-layer whilst the second part of the rebuild plan will deliver the road surface and markings.

The road will remain closed until the works are completed.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “The sewer works that AW are undertaking are difficult and proving to be in need of more time than was originally thought.

“In real terms this means that we’re facing at least another few days of delay on us being able to start the rebuild.

“Whilst we understand that the ongoing sewer works are difficult to pin down to an end date, it leads to an increasing sense of frustration for not only the residents and businesses in the local area but also for us and our project partners.

“Until these sewer works are complete there’s nothing more that we can do in terms of rebuilding the road so for now we will have to wait until AW has finished on-site.

“We are very keen to return Boston Road South to normal as quickly as we can and I would like to assure everyone affected that we will get on with these works as soon as is possible.

“I would, again, like to thank local residents and businesses for their continued patience as the various elements of this set of works continue.”