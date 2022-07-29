New touring interactive art installation to visit five Lincolnshire locations

‘The Forum’ will be in Lincolnshire in August and September

‘The Forum’ will be touring five Lincolnshire towns from 9 August to 10 September 2022.

This summer, Zest Theatre will tour an interactive art installation to five locations across Lincolnshire. Fuelled by the words of the county’s young people, ‘The Forum’ will create space for communities to think, discuss ideas, and imagine the future of Lincolnshire inspired by the next generation.

Throughout June 2022, Zest Theatre led 20 workshops with over 400 young people aged 10 – 19 in schools and colleges across Lincolnshire. Commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council, these workshops created a space for young people to ponder the future of their county, asking ‘what does Lincolnshire need to offer for you to thrive here?’

Workshop discussions particularly explored the county’s environmental future and the young people’s thoughts on climate change. Zest’s workshop team cultivated over 2,000 quotes about their concerns, questions, and visions for Lincolnshire over the coming decades.

‘The Forum’ is a pop-up town square that will share these inspirational quotes in towns across Lincolnshire this summer. The free installation has been colourfully created to gather people of all ages in the heart of their community to consider the thoughts of young people.

Over the course of five weeks, The Forum will visit:

Lincoln Castle, from 9 to 13 August

Tower Gardens in Skegness as part of SO Festival, on 20 and 21 August

Wyndham Park in Grantham, from 23 to 27 August

Boston Market Place, from 31 August to 3 September

Louth Cornmarket, on 9 and 10 September

Toby Ealden, Artistic Director of Zest Theatre, comments: “The last few years have taken their toll on young people. They are facing a mental health crisis and have so many unheard concerns about the future.

“Projects like this are needed more than ever to allow them to feel seen and heard. It’s been incredibly inspiring to listen to Lincolnshire’s young people share their thoughts and ideas through these workshops.

“We hope The Forum will share some of that inspiration, encouraging communities to come together and contemplate the future of this place we all call home.”

Cllr Colin Davie, Executive Director for Economic Development, Environment and Planning at Lincolnshire County Council, adds: “This is an exciting project and offers young people the chance to tell the council what is important to them and how we can support them to thrive as young adults in Lincolnshire.

“I’m looking forward to using their insight when we come to develop future services for young people. Climate change is an important issue for Lincolnshire County Council and helping everyone to identify the part they can play in reaching net-zero carbon emissions is an important objective of the Green Masterplan.”

Find out more at zesttheatre.com/forum.