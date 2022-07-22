Non-essential flying paused for Typhoon and Red Arrows aircraft

Over £28 million is being given out to Lincolnshire families as the first half of the Cost of Living payment lands in bank accounts.

Some 87,000 families in the county are eligible for the £650 cost of living payment.

The first half of the emergency means-tested payments are being distributed this month, with the second half – also worth £28 million – due in the autumn.

Government figures reveal the scale of the families who are likely to be struggling with rising bills and inflation.

The one-off payment is being given to all households who receive Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

It was previous estimated that 80,000 families in Lincolnshire would be in line for the payments – however the actual figures are now predicted to be higher.

A £150 top-up is also being given to around 77,000 disabled residents in the county in September.

Here’s how many payments are being handed out for each district in Lincolnshire:

(Families eligible for the means-tested payment / Individuals eligible for the disability payment)

Boston & Skegness – 17,100 / 12,900

17,100 / 12,900 Lincoln – 15,100 / 10,800

15,100 / 10,800 Gainsborough – 10,500 / 10,300

10,500 / 10,300 South Holland and the Deepings – 11,100 / 9800

11,100 / 9800 Grantham and Stamford – 10,900 / 9400

10,900 / 9400 Sleaford and North Hykeham – 9700 / 10,900

9700 / 10,900 Louth and Horncastle – 12,600 / 13,600

A total of 7.2 million cost of living payments are expected to be handed out across the country, worth a total of £2.4 billion.

It will appear automatically in bank accounts with the reference ‘DWP Cost of Living’.

People don’t need to apply for the payment, which could take until July 31 to arrive.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know that people are finding things difficult with rising prices and increasing pressure on household budgets.

“That’s why we’re taking action to control inflation and providing immediate help for households.

“It’s so important that over 7 million vulnerable households have received £326 direct payments so far and there is also more help to come, with 8 million of the most vulnerable households receiving £1,200 of direct support to help with bills over the winter.”